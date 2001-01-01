Welcome to Blue Box Storage, your premier destination for all your storage needs. As the owner, I'm proud to offer a comprehensive range of services including self-storage solutions, container storage, and both container sales and rentals. Our facility is designed to cater to a variety of requirements, whether you're looking to declutter your home, store valuable possessions securely, or find a temporary home for your belongings during a move. With Blue Box Storage, you can expect top-notch security, flexible rental options, and competitive pricing. Let us help you find the perfect storage solution that fits your needs and budget.
Business Hour: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-2pm, Sunday-Closed
Payment Method: Debit Card, Credit Card, Cash
Business Years: 2001
Owner Name: Tim Chiang
- Services
- Self Storage and Moving and Storage
- Service areas
- Maple Ridge and BC
- Address
-
23359 Fisherman Rd
V2W 1B9 Maple Ridge
Canada
+1-2508150834 blueboxstorage.ca/location/23359-fisherman-rd-maple-ridge-bc-v2w-1b9