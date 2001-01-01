Your browser is out-of-date.

Blue Box Storage.
Moving companies in Maple Ridge
    • Welcome to Blue Box Storage, your premier destination for all your storage needs. As the owner, I'm proud to offer a comprehensive range of services including self-storage solutions, container storage, and both container sales and rentals. Our facility is designed to cater to a variety of requirements, whether you're looking to declutter your home, store valuable possessions securely, or find a temporary home for your belongings during a move. With Blue Box Storage, you can expect top-notch security, flexible rental options, and competitive pricing. Let us help you find the perfect storage solution that fits your needs and budget.

    Business Hour: Monday-Friday 9am-5pm, Saturday 10am-2pm, Sunday-Closed

    Payment Method: Debit Card, Credit Card, Cash

    Business Years: 2001

    Owner Name: Tim Chiang

    Services
    Self Storage and Moving and Storage
    Service areas
    Maple Ridge and BC
    Address
    23359 Fisherman Rd
    V2W 1B9 Maple Ridge
    Canada
    +1-2508150834 blueboxstorage.ca/location/23359-fisherman-rd-maple-ridge-bc-v2w-1b9
