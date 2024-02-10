Your browser is out-of-date.

Blue Box Storage..
Moving companies in Prince George
    • Welcome to Blue Box Storage, the go-to place for comprehensive storage solutions. As the proud owner, I'm delighted to present our array of services, including versatile self-storage units, container storage options, as well as container sales and rentals tailored to your specific needs. Whether you're clearing space in your home, safeguarding precious items, or seeking a temporary spot for your possessions during a transition, we've got you covered. At Blue Box Storage, expect nothing less than excellent security measures, adaptable leasing terms, and affordable rates. Allow us to assist in finding the ideal storage solution that suits your requirements and budget.

    Business hour: Monday-Friday 8am-4:30pm, Saturday and Sunday Closed

    Payment method: Debit Card, Credit Card, Cash

    Business Years: 2001

    Owner Name: Tim Chiang

    Services
    Self storage and Moving and Storage
    Service areas
    Prince George and BC
    Address
    5411 Hartway Dr
    V2K 5B6 Prince George
    Canada
    +1-2508790880 blueboxstorage.ca/location/5411-hartway-dr-prince-george-bc-v2k-5b6
