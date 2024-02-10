K9 Academy excels in dog training and behavior modification, dedicated to turning unruly pups into well-behaved family members. They offer customized packages of dog training in Toronto, teaching owners to understand their dog's behavior through body language and motivations. K9 Academy takes on challenging cases, working with owners and rescue centers, including aggressive and reactive dogs. Individuals can choose from a range of training programs to meet their dog's needs.

Services Pets Service areas Toronto Address 16 – 30 Canvarco Road

M4G1L3 Toronto

Canada

+1-4377785273 www.k9academytraining.ca