Proper Construction

takes pride in being Toronto & GTA's go-to outdoor construction company. As

dedicated deck builders, our expertise spans deck design, installation, and

wood deck construction, ensuring the creation of stunning outdoor spaces.

Beyond deck construction, we excel in fence building, porch construction, and

gate installation, offering custom designs and thorough build inspections. As

building contractors, we prioritize quality, providing maintenance services and

meticulous site assessments. Trust us for vinyl and wood fences, and experience

the unmatched blend of innovation and craftsmanship that defines Proper

Construction.