Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Brick Repair Hamilton | D&#39;angelo
General Contractors in Hamilton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • D’Angelo and Sons is one of Hamilton’s best companies for reliable brick repair services. We have been in business for many years and have repaired thousands of homes and buildings in the area. We are experts in our field and can repair any type of brick damage, from cracks and chips to complete rebuilds. We provide you with the best possible service at all times, because we have your best interests at heart. If you have brick damage that needs to be repaired, give us a call today. We also provide brick replacement, restoration and repointing services. We offer a wide range of brick repair services to our clients in Hamilton, and beyond.

    Services
    • brick repair Hamilton
    • chimney repair Hamilton
    • foundation repair Hamilton
    Service areas
    Hamilton and Ontario
    Address
    126 Catharine St N
    L8R 1J5 Hamilton
    Canada
    +1-9053873000 dangelobrickrepair.ca
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks