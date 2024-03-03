Evergreen Building Maintenance is trusted since 1988, because we do more than just make promises, we document the results.

Vision: To be the best mid-sized service provider in Western Canada.

Mission: Leading the development of an effective, efficient and sustainable company.

Evergreen Building Maintenance Inc. is a dynamic organization aiming for excellence in every sector of building maintenance that we target. EBM currently provides commercial cleaning to more than 450 unique buildings in 23 different municipalities. Our consistent growth can be attributed to providing efficient, high standard and up-to-date cleaning services. By laying the necessary groundwork, we have prepared for the adaptation to larger operations.

Our company’s reputation was built using a hands on philosophy – this meant making sure that any performance related concerns were addressed within the same business day. The difference between EBM and other corporations is that we do not franchise our services, we are fully owner operated. We also have regional managers and working supervisors who are available to attend to your requests.

Our Services:

Our mission is to provide a progressive experience for both clients and employees.

Evergreen Building Maintenance has been an industry leader in British Columbia and the Okanagan area for more than 35 years, specializing in numerous commercial cleaning services which include:

- Daily and Weekly Office Cleaning

- Floor Stripping and Waxing

- Steam Extraction Carpet/Upholstery Cleaning

- Professional Window Cleaning

- Garbage and Recycling Removal

- Horizontal Surface Dusting

- Stainless Steel and Metal Polish

- Paper Shredding

- Public Washroom Cleaning

- Property Caretaking and Management

- Parking Lot Maintenance

- Litter Picking and Snow Removal

- Hot Pressure Washing

- Post Construction Clean-Up

- Property Restoration

- Sanitary Product Supply

- Entrance Mat Supply and Maintenance

About Us:

- Evergreen Building Maintenance Inc. is a privately held company

- EBM is fully bonded and insured

- EBM is constantly trying to find innovative solutions for environmental preservation

- EBM’s workforce is fortified through a proven network of local resources and suppliers

- EBM employs a crew of 256 fully trained personnel, this ensures that we can provide replacements in case a staff member cannot make it to work

- EBM complies to the B.C. Employment Standards Act and all WCB regulations

- EBM’s operations perform 24/7, 365 days per year.



