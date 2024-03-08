Your browser is out-of-date.

Sinocan Estate Winery
Other Businesses in Langley
    • State of the art estate winery includes a stunning celebration garden, farm style guesthouse, conservatory, blueberry orchard and craft winery. Whether you just want a quiet escape to the country for a night days or to celebrate a wedding or other major event, our manicured gardens, prestige suites, winery, conservatory and rural setting make Sinocan Winery, ‘Just the Place!’. We welcome you to a single suite B&B, the entire farmhouse and our beautiful gardens, we are commuters to meeting your needs.

    Services
    • Sinocan Estate Winery
    • Beauty Salon
    Service areas
    Langley
    Address
    2218 240 St
    V2Z 3A2 Langley
    Canada
    +1-7788087450 sinocanwinery.com
