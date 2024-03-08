Astaneh Construction is a Toronto-based company specializing in home renovations, offering services such as project management, kitchen, bathroom, basement renovations, home additions, and condo renovations. They emphasize professionalism, high-quality materials, and technology to enhance home appearance and comfort. The company is fully insured and licensed, highlighting our expertise and client satisfaction through testimonials and affiliations with reputable organizations. We provide detailed information on our process, services, and portfolio on our website.



