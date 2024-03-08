Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Astaneh Construction
General Contractors in Toronto
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Astaneh Construction is a Toronto-based company specializing in home renovations, offering services such as project management, kitchen, bathroom, basement renovations, home additions, and condo renovations. They emphasize professionalism, high-quality materials, and technology to enhance home appearance and comfort. The company is fully insured and licensed, highlighting our expertise and client satisfaction through testimonials and affiliations with reputable organizations. We provide detailed information on our process, services, and portfolio on our website.


    Services
    • home renovations
    • home renovations toronto
    • home additions
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    3080 Yonge St suite 6060
    M4N 3N1 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4163128015 astanehconstruction.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks