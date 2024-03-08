Licensed, Insured, and WSIB certified, we have been delivering quality interior and exterior renovations since 1987, HammerDown Home Improvement is dedicated to creating your ideal living space in Durham Region, Orillia, Ramara, Oro, Barrie and the surrounding area.
Business e-mail:
sean@hammerdownhome.com
Business Hours:
8:00-7:00 Monday-Saturday
- Services
- Basement Renovation
- Kitchen Renovation
- Bathroom Renovation
- Additions
- Open Concept Living
- New Construction
- Decks and Porches
- Sheds and Play Structures
- Adaptation for Senior Living
- Tile and Flooring Installation
- Painting
- Drywall Installation
- Ceiling Repair
- Window Installation
- Show all 14 services
- Service areas
- Brechin
- Address
-
51 Lake Ave
L0K 1B0 Brechin
Canada
+1-9052134984 www.hammerdownhome.com