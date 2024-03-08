Your browser is out-of-date.

Hammerdown Home Improvement
General Contractors in Brechin
Reviews (0)
    • Licensed, Insured, and WSIB certified, we have been delivering quality interior and exterior renovations since 1987, HammerDown Home Improvement is dedicated to creating your ideal living space in Durham Region, Orillia, Ramara, Oro, Barrie and the surrounding area.

    Business e-mail:

    sean@hammerdownhome.com

    Business Hours:

    8:00-7:00 Monday-Saturday

    Services
    • Basement Renovation
    • Kitchen Renovation
    • Bathroom Renovation
    • Additions
    • Open Concept Living
    • New Construction
    • Decks and Porches
    • Sheds and Play Structures
    • Adaptation for Senior Living
    • Tile and Flooring Installation
    • Painting
    • Drywall Installation
    • Ceiling Repair
    • Window Installation
    Service areas
    Brechin
    Address
    51 Lake Ave
    L0K 1B0 Brechin
    Canada
    +1-9052134984 www.hammerdownhome.com
