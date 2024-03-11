Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vicolo Construction
General Contractors in Toronto
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Email: vicoloconstruction@gmail.com

    Established in 2010, Vicolo construction has emerged as a trusted name in Canada's dynamic construction and management sector. Over the years, we've honed our expertise and diversified our services to meet the evolving needs of the local and provincial markets.

    As a leading multi-disciplinary construction company in Toronto, Vicolo construction offers comprehensive solutions tailored to your custom home needs. From general contracting to land consultation, architectural planning, permit application, and interior design, we're your go-to partner for all construction and management requirements.

    Our team comprises skilled professionals, including planners, architects, engineers, project managers, and tradespeople, ensuring seamless execution from conception to completion. With a proven track record of delivering projects of all scales, Vicolo construction stands out for its reliability and expertise in the Canadian construction landscape.

    Hour: Mon-Fri: 9:00 am – 5:30 pm, Sat: 9:00 am – 1:00 pm, Sun: Closed

    Social Media Links

    https://www.youtube.com/@vicoloconstruction1646

    Services
    • custom home Toronto
    • custom home builder Toronto
    • Home renovation Toronto
    • luxury home Toronto
    • luxury custom home builder
    • green home builder
    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    895 Don Mills Rd. Suite 900
    M3C 1W3 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-4168272828 www.vicoloconstruction.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks