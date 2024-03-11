Email: vicoloconstruction@gmail.com

Established in 2010, Vicolo construction has emerged as a trusted name in Canada's dynamic construction and management sector. Over the years, we've honed our expertise and diversified our services to meet the evolving needs of the local and provincial markets.

As a leading multi-disciplinary construction company in Toronto, Vicolo construction offers comprehensive solutions tailored to your custom home needs. From general contracting to land consultation, architectural planning, permit application, and interior design, we're your go-to partner for all construction and management requirements.

Our team comprises skilled professionals, including planners, architects, engineers, project managers, and tradespeople, ensuring seamless execution from conception to completion. With a proven track record of delivering projects of all scales, Vicolo construction stands out for its reliability and expertise in the Canadian construction landscape.

