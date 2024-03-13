Since 1981, Robert Doran, Litigation Counsel has represented individuals and small corporations in matters of employment law, real estate and construction litigation, shareholder and partnership disputes and business law litigation. Having developed his skills through more than 40 years of experience serving British Columbia clients in Surrey, Langley, Delta, White Rock and Richmond, Robert Doran is a well-respected counsel with a dedicated legal staff and an extensive track record of providing favourable results for his clients. Robert Doran is an experienced trial and appellate lawyer and has appeared in the Supreme Court, Court of Appeal and Supreme Court of Canada. From his office in Surrey, he helps guide plaintiffs and defendants to successful legal resolutions. He is committed to representing you efficiently and effectively in your legal matters. Contact Robert Doran today for a consultation.