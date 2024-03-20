Your browser is out-of-date.

Desi Meal Time Indian Restaurant
Other Businesses in Fort McMurray
    • Desi Meal Time Indian Restaurant offers Spicy, rich, flavourful indian cuisine in Fort McMurray, serving up Butter Chicken, Paneer Tikka Masala, Biryani, Chile Bhature, Rogan Josh, Palak Paneer, Tandoori Chicken, Tandoori mix Platter, Chicken Tikka, Chicken Malai Tikka,Samosas, Tandoori kurkure Momos. Desi Meal Time had a warm and inviting ambiance, attentive service, and commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients set us apart. Whether you're craving Butter Chicken, Garlic Naan or looking for a cozy spot for a romantic dinner, Desi Meal Time Indian Restaurant is the perfect choice. Join us for an unforgettable dining experience in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Book your table now!


    Services
    • restaurant
    • Desi Meal Time Indian Restaurant
    Address
    100 Riverstone Ridge #104, AB
    T9K 1S6 Fort McMurray
    Canada
    +1-8254093999 www.desimealtime.com
