Desi Meal Time Indian Restaurant offers Spicy, rich, flavourful indian cuisine in Fort McMurray, serving up Butter Chicken, Paneer Tikka Masala, Biryani, Chile Bhature, Rogan Josh, Palak Paneer, Tandoori Chicken, Tandoori mix Platter, Chicken Tikka, Chicken Malai Tikka,Samosas, Tandoori kurkure Momos. Desi Meal Time had a warm and inviting ambiance, attentive service, and commitment to using fresh, locally sourced ingredients set us apart. Whether you're craving Butter Chicken, Garlic Naan or looking for a cozy spot for a romantic dinner, Desi Meal Time Indian Restaurant is the perfect choice. Join us for an unforgettable dining experience in Fort McMurray, Alberta. Book your table now!



