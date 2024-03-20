Claudio entered the personal training world at a very young age. He spent his earlier years playing in his mom's own studio. This began his love for learning how to become and stay fit. Claudio went on to get certification in personal training along with specializations in kickboxing, postnatal training, fascial stretch, pilates, and more! He always stays up to date with the most current research so he can provide his clientale with optimal insights!
- Services
- Strength training
- Cardio
- Weightlifting
- Personalized training
- Goal setting
- Fat Loss
- Fatigue
- Tone Up
- Functional training
- Service areas
- Calgary and AB
- Address
1404 23rd st NW
T2N 2P3 Calgary
Canada
+1-4036175265 corelevelathletics.com