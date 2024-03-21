East york pest control services provides 100% guaranteed pest removal for all common pests including cockroaches, mice, bed bugs, and ear wigs. We take great pride in getting rid of pests in your home so you can get back to your life and live in comfort. We are the most reliable pest control service in Toronto and take great care with every one of our customers. For your queries - "pest control near me", "pest control East York", "bed bug removal near me", "animal removal East York", "mice removal near me", "Exterminators east york", "Exterminators near me", "wasp exterminators near me", "Animal control 24 hours", "rodent removal". Give us a call at 647-243-6270 any time for a free consultation and quote!