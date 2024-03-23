Description : Mac Animal Clinic provides high quality veterinary care with a personalized touch to patients and their families. We are a full service hospital offering consultations, surgery, X rays, dentistry and in house laboratory services with a focus on building relationships with patients and their owners.We are proud to be Oakville’s first Fear Free Certified Veterinary Practice. The coveted Fear Free Practice Certification represents the commitment of our entire practice team to work together to safeguard the emotional wellbeing of our patients, clients and team members.Contact our clinic to learn more about our services and the Fear Free Difference. We look forward to meeting your family!

Business hour : Monday and Tuesday 9:00 am - 6:00 pm, Wednesday: 9:00 am - 7:00 pm, Thursday and Friday: 9:00 am - 5:00 pm, Saturday and Sunday : Closed



