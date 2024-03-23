Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Stellar Medical Laser Spa
Architects in Windsor, ON
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Stellar Medical Laser Spa provides advanced skin care solutions for a flawless complexion. With cutting-edge technology, our experts offer personalized treatments for acne, wrinkles, and skin revitalization. Our popular Laser Facial/Revitalization treatment targets various skin problems, promoting collagen production and skin cell regeneration. The Wrinkle-Fine Lines Reduction treatment combats aging signs using advanced laser technology. Our Acne Treatment services are tailored to address acne causes and scars effectively. Besides laser treatments, we offer Rosacea Therapy to reduce redness and Health and Collagen Supplements for glowing skin from within.

    Business Email: info@stellarmedicallaserspa.ca


    Services
    • Laser Facial
    • Revitalization Windsor Ontario
    • Wrinkle-Fine Lines Reduction Windsor Ontario
    • Acne Treatment Windsor Ontario
    • Rosacea Therapy Windsor Ontario
    • Health Supplements Windsor Ontario
    • Collagen Supplements Windsor Ontario
    Service areas
    Windsor, ON
    Address
    7775 Wyandotte St E
    N8S 1S6 Windsor, ON
    Canada
    +1-2267821110 stellarmedicallaserspa.ca
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks