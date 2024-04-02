Cocoon Furnishings is a luxury retail home furnishings and interior design experience located in Oakville, Ontario, serving the Greater Toronto Area. Founded by husband-and-wife team David and Glyn Austin in 2003. Cocoon is a customer-focused business that offers everything savvy shoppers and interior design trade clients need to create fresh living environments that are refined, relaxed and modern. The 30,000-square-foot showroom, located in Oakville, Ontario, is an immersive experience welcoming shoppers to explore over 20 gorgeous fully-designed room settings.



