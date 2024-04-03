Your browser is out-of-date.

TK Cleaning Services
Building cleaning in Langley
    • If you would like your home to sparkle, and you value a hardworking, efficient team of cleaners to look after your household’s needs, please don’t hesitate to contact us for an estimate. We take care of your home with the same care as if it were our own. We offer a full range of office cleaning services based on the individual needs of your business. Whether you need cleaning done during, before, or after business hours, we are available to serve you the way you want. TK Cleaning Services provides Residential & Commercial Cleaning, Event Cleaning, Regular & Deep Cleaning, Move-in/out Cleaning and much more, serving Langley, Surrey, Coquitlam, Port Moody, Pitt Meadow, Maple Ridge, Burnaby and surrounding areas.

    Services
    house cleaning and office cleaning
    Service areas
    • Langley
    • Surrey
    • Coquitlam
    • Port Moody
    • Pitt Meadow
    • Maple Ridge
    • Burnaby
    Address
    20374 44 Ave.
    V3A 3E4 Langley
    Canada
    +1-7785510604 tkcleaningservices.com
