Welcome to Earthworks, where spirituality meets serenity in the heart of Brampton! Our store, located at 370 Main St N #123, is a haven for those seeking meaningful treasures to uplift the soul. As you step into our doors, you are greeted with a carefully curated selection of spiritual and religious items that are sure to inspire and bring positivity to your life.

Each item in our store, from books filled with wisdom to hand-crafted icons, fragrant incense, and intricate jewelry, is chosen with love and intention. We believe in the power of these treasures to elevate your spiritual journey and fill your space with peace and positivity.

Whether you are searching for a new book to guide you on your path to enlightenment, a sacred icon to focus your prayers, or a piece of jewelry that resonates with your soul, Earthworks has something special waiting for you. Our team is dedicated to assisting you in finding the perfect treasure that speaks to your heart.

Can't make it to our physical store? No problem! Explore our online store at https://earthwrks.com/ and let us bring the serenity of Earthworks directly to your doorstep. Your spiritual journey starts here, with Earthworks as your trusted companion.

Embrace the tranquility, wisdom, and beauty that Earthworks has to offer. Join us on this journey of self-discovery and enlightenment. Visit us today and let us be a part of your spiritual awakening.





Hour : Monday Thursday 10 AM–8 PM

Friday Closed

Saturday 10 AM–6 PM

Sunday 12–5 PM