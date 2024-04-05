Your browser is out-of-date.

Streamline Quality Paintworks
Painters in Courtenay
Services

  • painter courtenay
  • painter comox
  • kitchen cabinet painting
  • kitchen cabinets painter
    • Streamline Quality Paintworks is a full service painting company serving the Comox Valley, Campbell River and surrounding areas. The company is inter-community licensed from Nanaimo to Gold River, and carry $5 million liability insurance that covers both residential and commercial projects. Services include interior and exterior painting, custom home painting, driveway/concrete sealing, new construction and repaints, accent walls, cosmetic renovations, custom ceiling details, smoke sealing, kitchen cabinets painting.


    Service areas
    Courtenay
    Address
    785B 27th Street
    V9N 7B3 Courtenay
    Canada
    +1-2502189829 streamlinequalitypaintworks.ca
