Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hanlon Lighting The Best Pixel Addressable LED Strip Light Manufacturer
Other Businesses in Toronto
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • After years of development, we have 500+ types of addressable light strips and pixel light strips, including popular products (WS2811 light strips, WS2812B light strips, WS2815 light strips, SK6812 light strips, etc.), specific products (DMX512 light strips), LED pixel screen and breakpoint resume series) and customized products. China Hanrong Lighting is the best manufacturer and supplier of customized high-quality pixel addressable LED light strips.To learn more please visit:https://www.ledstriplightings.com/. Mobile: 0086 755 2359 5836

    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    4459 Wellington Street
    M9C3J5 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-9056029704 www.ledstriplightings.com
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks