From Modern to Traditional tiling and every style in between, Powerhouse Tile has the expertise to help make your dream home into a reality. With tile made of porcelain, ceramic, metal, glass and natural stone, available in a wide variety of sizes, we can create custom designs at any price point for bathrooms and kitchens or anything else. Specializing in custom homes and renovations for over 20 years, Powerhouse Tile is proud to service White Rock, Surrey, New Westminster and all of Vancouver.