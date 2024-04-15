Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Country Contracting and Construction
General Contractors in Minden
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Welcome to Country Contracting, where we specialize in providing a wide range of home improvement services to meet all your needs. We are a family-owned business, founded by Brett Hicks, a native to Haliburton with a passion for attention to detail and customer satisfaction. At Country Contracting, we take pride in offering top-notch services, including steel roofing, siding, decks, lot clearing, excavating, and demolition. Our team of experts has the knowledge and experience to handle all your needs, big or small, and deliver personalized solutions that exceed your expectations.

    Business hour: Monday to Saturday 7:30am–9pm, Sunday 7am–11pm

    Owner Name: Brett Hicks

    Services
    • General contractor
    • Construction company
    • Custom deck builder
    • Deck building contractors near me
    • Metal roofing near me
    Service areas
    Minden and ON
    Address
    ON-35
    K0M 2K0 Minden
    Canada
    +1-7054576411 www.countrycontracting.ca
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks