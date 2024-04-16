Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Grand Merit Construction
General Contractors in Toronto
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Grand Merit Construction provides home renovation and home repair services. Working with a trusted team, we keep us accountable throughout the entire work. We keep an eye on workmanship, budget and schedule to ensure that we deliver a quality work at the lowest costs on time. We offer a unique client experience that includes constant communication with you through the entire work. We will work closely with you to make sure that you are completely satisfied. We are licensed and fully insured.

    Service areas
    Toronto
    Address
    50 River Grove Drive
    M1W 3T9 Toronto
    Canada
    +1-6475565100 www.grandmerit.ca
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks