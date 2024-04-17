Your browser is out-of-date.

Dougherty Glassworks
Artists & Artisans in Langley Township
Reviews
    • Local Glassblower specializing in barware and other functional home decor as well as custom glass installations. With over 10 years of glassblowing experience, Cameron is always happy to help you achieve your art glass vision. **OPEN BY APPOINTMENT ONLY** Call us to schedule a visit!

    Hours: Monday to Friday 11am-5pm, Saturday and Sunday-Closed

    Owner Name: Dougherty Glassworks

    Services
    Dougherty Glassworks and Glass blower
    Service areas
    Aldergrove, BC, and Langley Township
    Address
    26004 Fraser Hwy #3, Aldergrove
    V4W 2Z6 Langley Township
    Canada
    +1-6045005158 www.doughertyglassworks.com
