Acacia Group Inc.
Other Businesses in Courtenay, BC
    • Need a comfortable place to cool down.... Relax with a Smart Awning from Acacia! We put the “AWE” in awnings..... Our clients routinely say that our awnings feel like having a second living room outside. In today's fast paced world, home is where you return every day to recharge and unwind. We provide german engineered quality products to enhance your living space and provide comfort, so that you can enjoy your patio and a cooler home. In many cases, yards are exposed to direct sunlight and become unusable for most of the day. Now, imagine you have Acacia on your side! Your Acacia Smart Awning is scheduled to extend when the sun comes out. You arrive home from a busy day and your patio is shaded, cool and ready for use. Relax!

    Service areas
    Courtenay and Courtenay, BC
    Address
    4745 Headquarters Road
    V9N 9H4 Courtenay, BC
    Canada
    +1-8558668770 acacia-group.ca
