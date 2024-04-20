Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Danforth Neighbourhood Dental Centre
Other Businesses in Toronto, ON
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Description : Our beautifully designed office and enthusiastic team will allow you to feel comfortable and confident in your decision to choose Danforth Neighbourhood Dental Centre. Your health, safety and happiness are our priority. Our skilled and knowledgeable team take pride in their ability to make patients feel like family, while offering them premium dental care. Danforth Neighborhood Dental Centre is located at 643 Danforth Avenue, two store fronts from the south west corner of Pape and Danforth. We are wheelchair accessible, and can meet your dental needs in English, Greek, Italian, Spanish and Tagalog. Explore our website and please contact us with any questions or to request an appointment to come see us in person.

    Business hour : Monday to Thursday : 08 AM–08 PM, Friday : 08 AM–06 PM, Saturday : 08 AM–03 PM, Sunday : Closed



    Service areas
    643 Danforth Ave, Toronto, and ON
    Address
    643 Danforth Ave
    M4K 1R2 Toronto, ON
    Canada
    +1-6476969256 www.dndc.ca
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks