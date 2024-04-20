Description : Our beautifully designed office and enthusiastic team will allow you to feel comfortable and confident in your decision to choose Danforth Neighbourhood Dental Centre. Your health, safety and happiness are our priority. Our skilled and knowledgeable team take pride in their ability to make patients feel like family, while offering them premium dental care. Danforth Neighborhood Dental Centre is located at 643 Danforth Avenue, two store fronts from the south west corner of Pape and Danforth. We are wheelchair accessible, and can meet your dental needs in English, Greek, Italian, Spanish and Tagalog. Explore our website and please contact us with any questions or to request an appointment to come see us in person.

Business hour : Monday to Thursday : 08 AM–08 PM, Friday : 08 AM–06 PM, Saturday : 08 AM–03 PM, Sunday : Closed







