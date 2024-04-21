Your browser is out-of-date.

Haliburton Solar and Wind
Electricians in Haliburton
Reviews (0)
    • Your power. Your needs. Your choice. Off-grid? GridZero? Not sure? We’ll work with you to create your vision with a custom plan to help you reach energy independence using solar, wind, and water power. At Haliburton Solar and Wind, you can trust our proactive approach and attention to detail on any alternative energy project. When it comes to your energy needs we provide you with choice, help you make informed decisions, and empower you with the freedom these decisions provide. We’re recognized across North America for our work in complex multi-generation input system design and implementation for homes businesses and communities, including winning the 2015 Intersolar Award.
    Service areas
    Haliburton
    Address
    1067 Garden Gate Dr A
    K0M 1S0 Haliburton
    Canada
    +1-7058095408 www.haliburtonsolarandwind.com
