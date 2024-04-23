Liberty Appliance Repair is a BBB-accredited company based in Surrey, British Columbia. Founded by Imran Masood in 2017, the company specializes in the repair of various home appliances including washer, dryer, fridge, stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Driven by a family-inspired passion for appliance repair, the team at Liberty Appliance Repair is dedicated to providing reliable, efficient, and high-quality services to ensure customer satisfaction. Our appliance repair service technicians are fully Government certified and insured to repair all types of major appliances, holding all certifications. If you need your appliance repair in Surrey or surrounding areas, don't hesitate, call us today!
- Services
- dryer repair
- washer and dryer repair
- samsung dryer repair
- miele dryer repair
- maytag dryer repair
- ge dryer repair
- lg dryer repair
- blomberg washer repair
- blomberg dryer repair
- whirlpool dryer repair
- fridge repair
- refrigerator repair
- samsung fridge repair
- blomberg fridge repair
- fridge repair service
- fridge repair near me
- washer repair
- lg washer repair
- washer machine repair
- whirlpool washer repair
- bosch washer repair
- maytag washer repair
- dishwasher repair
- bosch dishwasher repair
- kitchenaid dishwasher repair
- blomberg dishwasher repair
- maytag dishwasher repair
- amana dryer belt replacement
- amana refrigerator repair
- amana washer repair
- frigidaire appliance repair
- frigidaire dishwasher repair
- frigidaire oven control board replacement
- frigidaire refrigerator repair
- frigidaire repair
- frigidaire repair near me
- frigidaire repair service near me
- frigidaire stove element replacement
- frigidaire stove repair
- kitchen aid appliance repair
- kitchen aid dishwasher repair
- kitchen aid refrigerator repair
- kitchen appliance repair
- kitchen appliance repair near me
- kitchenaid appliance repair
- kitchenaid appliance repair near me
- kitchenaid dishwasher repair near me
- kitchenaid refrigerator repair
- kitchenaid refrigerator repair near me
- kitchenaid repair
- kitchenaid repair near me
- kitchenaid repair service near me
- lg appliance repair near me
- lg authorized repair
- lg dryer repair near me
- lg dryer roller replacement
- lg fridge repair
- lg fridge repair near me
- lg oven repair
- lg refrigerator repair
- lg refrigerator repair near me
- lg refrigerator repair service
- lg refrigerator repair service near me
- lg repair
- lg repair near me
- lg repair service
- lg repair service near me
- lg washer bearing replacement
- lg washer drain pump replacement
- lg washer pump replacement
- lg washer repair near me
- lg washer repair service near me
- lg washing machine repair
- lg washing machine repair near me
- lg washing machine repair service
- authorized maytag repair near me
- maytag appliance repair
- maytag appliance repair near me
- maytag dryer repair near me
- maytag dryer repair service near me
- maytag refrigerator repair
- maytag refrigerator repair near me
- maytag repair
- maytag repair man
- maytag repair service
- maytag repairman near me
- maytag washer repair near me
- maytag washer repair service near me
- maytag washing machine repair
- maytag washing machine repair near me
- old maytag dryer belt replacement
- ge appliance repair near me
- ge appliances repair
- ge authorized appliance repair
- ge dishwasher repair
- ge dishwasher repair near me
- ge dryer repair near me
- ge oven control board replacement
- ge oven door replacement
- ge oven repair near me
- ge refrigerator repair near me
- ge repair near me
- ge repairs
- ge service repair
- ge washer repair
- ge washer repair near me
- ge washing machine repair
- ge washing machine repair near me
- general electric appliance repair
- jenn air appliance repair
- jenn air repair near me
- kenmore appliance repair
- kenmore appliance repair near me
- kenmore dishwasher repair
- kenmore dishwasher repair near me
- kenmore dryer belt replacement
- kenmore dryer repair
- kenmore dryer repair near me
- kenmore fridge repair
- kenmore oven repair
- kenmore refrigerator repair
- kenmore refrigerator repair near me
- kenmore repair
- kenmore repair near me
- kenmore service repair
- kenmore stove repair
- kenmore washer repair
- kenmore washer repair near me
- kenmore washer repair service near me
- kenmore washing machine repair
- sears kenmore refrigerator repair
- sears appliance repair near me
- sears appliance repair service
- sears dryer repair
- sears home appliance repair
- sears home repair service
- sears repair appointment
- sears repair near me
- sears repair service
- sears repair service near me
- samsung appliance repair
- samsung appliance repair near me
- samsung dryer belt replacement
- samsung dryer idler pulley replacement
- samsung dryer pulley replacement
- samsung dryer repair near me
- samsung dryer repair service near me
- samsung dryer roller replacement
- samsung fridge freezer repairs
- samsung fridge repair near me
- samsung fridge repairs
- samsung oven repair
- samsung oven repair near me
- samsung refrigerator repair
- samsung refrigerator repair near me
- samsung refrigerator repair service
- samsung washer repair
- samsung washer repair near me
- samsung washer repair service near me
- samsung washing machine repair
- samsung washing machine repair near me
- samsung washing machine repair service
- whirlpool appliance repair
- whirlpool appliance repair near me
- whirlpool authorized repair
- whirlpool cabrio dryer belt replacement
- whirlpool dishwasher repair
- whirlpool dishwasher repair near me
- whirlpool dishwasher upper rack roller replacement
- whirlpool dryer belt replacement
- whirlpool dryer repair near me
- whirlpool duet dryer belt replacement
- whirlpool fridge repair
- whirlpool fridge repair near me
- whirlpool maintenance
- whirlpool oven repair
- whirlpool refrigerator repair
- whirlpool refrigerator repair near me
- whirlpool repair
- whirlpool repair near me
- whirlpool repair service
- whirlpool washer repair near me
- whirlpool washer repair service near me
- whirlpool washing machine repair
- whirlpool washing machine repair near me
- whirlpool washing machine repair service
- broken dishwasher
- dishwasher appliance repair near me
- dishwasher pump replacement
- dishwasher rack repair
- dishwasher repair cost
- dishwasher repair near me
- dishwasher repair service
- dishwasher repair service near me
- local dishwasher repair man
- repair dishwasher near me
- fix dishwasher
- emergency fridge repair
- emergency refrigerator repair
- emergency appliance repair
- same day appliance repair
- same day appliance repair near me
- freezer repair
- freezer repair near me
- freezer repair service near me
- ice machine repair near me
- ice maker repair
- ice maker repair near me
- best appliance repair
- affordable appliance repair
- affordable appliance repair near me
- all appliance repair
- appliance fix near me
- appliance fixer near me
- appliance handyman
- appliance maintenance
- appliance maintenance near me
- appliance repair
- appliance repair companies near me
- appliance repair company
- appliance repair cost
- appliance repair experts
- appliance repair in my area
- appliance repair man near me
- appliance repair near me
- appliance repair near me refrigerator
- appliance repair near you
- appliance repair places near me
- appliance repair pros
- appliance repair service
- appliance repair service near me
- appliance repair shops
- appliance repair shops near me
- appliance repair specialists
- appliance servicing
- appliance specialist
- appliance tech
- appliances fix near me
- certified appliance repair
- electrical appliance repair
- electrical appliance repairs near me
- fix appliances
- fix appliances near me
- handyman appliance repair near me
- home appliance repair
- home appliance repair near me
- home appliance service and repair
- home appliances repair services
- in home appliance repair
- in home appliance repair near me
- large appliance repair
- local appliance repair
- local appliance repair near me
- professional appliance repair
- electric oven repair
- electric oven repair near me
- one stop appliance repair
- oven appliance repair
- oven coil replacement
- oven control board replacement
- oven door repairs
- oven fixer
- oven fixer near me
- oven glass replacement
- oven glass replacement near me
- oven repair
- oven repair cost
- oven repair near me
- oven repair service
- oven repair service near me
- replace heating element in oven
- cooking range repair
- cooking range repair near me
- cooktop repair
- cooktop repair near me
- hood repair
- range hood repair service near me
- range repair
- electric stove repair
- electric stove repair near me
- stove element replacement
- stove repair
- stove repair near me
- stove repair service
- stove repair service near me
- fix fridge
- fix refrigerator
- fix refrigerator near me
- fridge fixer near me
- fridge freezer repairs
- fridge freezer repairs near me
- fridge maintenance
- fridge mechanic near me
- fridge repair cost
- fridge repair home service near me
- fridge repair service near me
- fridge repair services
- fridge seal repair
- local fridge repair near me
- local refrigerator repair
- refrigerator appliance repair
- refrigerator fix near me
- refrigerator maintenance
- refrigerator maintenance near me
- refrigerator mechanic
- refrigerator mechanic near me
- refrigerator repair and services
- refrigerator repair cost
- refrigerator repair in my area
- refrigerator repair near me
- refrigerator repair service
- refrigerator repair service near me
- refrigerator seal repair
- repair fridge near me
- automatic washing machine repair near me
- average cost of washing machine repair
- clothes dryer repair
- clothes dryer repair near me
- clothes washer repair
- dryer appliance repair
- dryer belt replacement
- dryer fixer near me
- dryer machine repair
- dryer maintenance near me
- dryer repair cost
- dryer repair near me
- dryer repair service
- dryer repair service near me
- electric dryer repair near me
- fix dryer
- fix washing machine
- fix washing machine near me
- laundry machine repair
- local dryer repair
- local washing machine repairs
- local washing machine repairs near me
- repair dryer near me
- replace heating element in dryer
- squeaky dryer fix
- washer and dryer maintenance
- washer and dryer repair near me
- washer and dryer repair service
- washer and dryer repair serviceS
- washer and dryer repair service near me
- washer appliance repair
- washer dryer repair
- washer dryer repair near me
- washer dryer repair service
- washer dryer repair service near me
- washer fixer
- washer fixer near me
- washer repair near me
- washer repair service
- washer repair service near me
- washing machine bearing replacement cost
- washing machine belt replacement
- washing machine mechanic
- washing machine mechanic near me
- washing machine pump replacement
- washing machine repair
- washing machine repair and service
- washing machine repair at home
- washing machine repair cost
- washing machine repair home service
- washing machine repair home service near me
- washing machine repair near me
- washing machine repair service
- washing machine repair service near me
- washing machine seal replacement
- washing machine servicing
- appliance repair near me dryer
- appliance repair near me washer
- appliance repair washing machine
- Show all 373 services
- Service areas
- Surrey
- Address
-
14794 58 Ave
V3S 1S2 Surrey
Canada
+1-6048136382 www.libertyapplianceservices.com