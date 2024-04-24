Septic Medic is a forward-thinking company specializing in the repair and remediation of aging septic systems, with a primary focus on implementing innovative and revolutionary technologies to serve our community. Our mission is to provide septic system owners with innovative and cost-effective alternatives to system replacement, ensuring that replacement becomes the last resort rather than the first. Our founding team of industry specialists have combined experience of nearly 60 years.
