Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Septic Medic
Septic Tanks & Systems in Medicine Hat
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Septic Medic is a forward-thinking company specializing in the repair and remediation of aging septic systems, with a primary focus on implementing innovative and revolutionary technologies to serve our community. Our mission is to provide septic system owners with innovative and cost-effective alternatives to system replacement, ensuring that replacement becomes the last resort rather than the first. Our founding team of industry specialists have combined experience of nearly 60 years.

    Services
    • Emergency Septic Services
    • Septic Tank Alarms
    • Septic Tank Repairs & Servicing
    • Septic Tank Installation
    • Septic Tank Pumping
    Service areas
    Medicine Hat
    Address
    T1B 4N8 Medicine Hat
    Canada
    +1-4034870421 septicmedic.ca
      Add SEO element

      homify - modify your home

      4.5

      Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

      DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
      No, Thanks