Specializing in the conversion of churches, barns, warehouses and commercial buildings into 'one of a kind' residential space. We create spectacular living spaces that include respect for heritage, incorporate architectural artifacts, re-claim century old flooring, infuse natural lighting through big, big windows, and include whimsical decorations and accessories. We invite you to look at our successful projects, examine four floor plans of our current church conversion in Simpson, SK, and talk about a home like no other: your next home in a converted and re-purposed building!
- Custom design
- land development
- Interiors
- strategic planning
- Lang, Saskatchewan
- Central Canada incl. provinces of Manitoba
- Ontario
- Saskatchewan and Alberta
-
400 First Street, P.O. Box 205
S0G2W0 Lang, Saskatchewan
Canada
+1-3065709995